Meet Magnolia: Gerber announces its 2020 ‘spokesbaby’

Baby food and baby apparel company Gerber announced Friday the winner of its 10th annual Photo Search.

Magnolia Earl from Ross, California, who turns one on May 9, was revealed as the 2020 Gerber “spokesbaby”.

Baby Magnolia was chosen from more than 327,000 entries submitted online where families could upload photos, videos and share family stories.

“Magnolia has brought so much joy to everyone she meets. Her personality is beyond happy and joyful,” said Courtney Earl, Magnolia’s mother. “On May 9th, 2019 we received a call from the Adoption Agency that there was an expectant mom that was in labor and wanted to talk to us! We pulled off the highway, got a chance to connect with her amazing birth parents, and a few hours later, this sweet baby girl was born. Adoption is incredibly special to our family’s story. Winning Photo Search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia’s story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are made.”

Magnolia has two older sisters, Whitney (12) and Charlotte (8), who is also adopted, Gerber reported.

In addition to the opportunity to be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year, Magnolia and her family were rewarded a $25,000 cash prize, $1,000 in Gerber Childrenswear, $1,000 from Walmart and phones with a year of free unlimited service from Verizon.