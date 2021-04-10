Meet the NC retro burger joint hailed as one of the best in the US: Nick’s Old Fashion Hamburger House

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — People in the Piedmont can eat at one of the best small restaurants in the country, according to Readers Digest. 

The magazine named Nick’s Old Fashion Hamburger House in Davidson County as a top choice for a classic meal. 

While Nick’s is small, just 1,300 square feet, but their food is big. 

You can stack up to five burger patties on one bun, and the owner says their popular pork chop sandwich is bigger than your face.   

Nick’s Old Fashion Hamburger House is located at 6999 Old U.S. Hwy 52 in Lexington.

