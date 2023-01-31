RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Michael Jackson is the latest figure coming to the big screen.

CBS News reports the late pop singer is having a biopic made, better known as a life movie of a particular person, public or historical figure.

The announcement came on Monday — and it came with a special twist.

Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew, will play him in the movie, CBS News said.

Jaafar, 26, is Jermaine Jackson’s second-youngest son.

“There was such a spiritual connection when I first met Jaafar, who has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera,” Antione Fuqua told movie studio Lionsgate, who included it in its announcement.

Lionsgate said the movie will begin production this year and will “explore all aspects of Michael’s life” and his iconic performances.