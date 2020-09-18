Michelob Ultra looking to pay ‘chief exploration officer’ $50K to visit national parks

ST. LOUIS (WJW) — Beer maker Anheuser-Busch is looking to hire a new CEO for their Michelob Ultra Pure Gold brand — and by CEO the company means chief exploration officer.
According to the brand, the new “CEO” will be paid $50,000 to explore America’s national parks.
The company touts that you’ll “get an office with the best view and get to travel for work … a lot.”
The ideal candidate will have a “deep appreciation for nature” and be tasked with taking pictures, creating captivating social media content and repping Michelob Ultra Pure Gold while touring the country.
Anheuser-Busch says the new CEO will be provided a camper van to travel in, equipped with a bathroom and shower. The employee will receive gas money and beer to enjoy on their days off.
The CEO can also bring a plus one — human or dog — to accompany them on their journey.
Interested candidates can apply on the company’s website. Applications are due by Sept. 30.
