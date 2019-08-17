Military dad on leave helps mom deliver baby during frantic drive to SC hospital

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Friday morning, Rob Millerbernd was racing down Interstate 26 with his wife, Nikki, kneeling on the passenger seat, hugging the headrest, in active labor.

The Goose Creek residents were crossing the Wando Bridge when Nikki’s water broke shortly after 2 a.m. last Friday.

Rob Millerbernd drove down from Navy training in Virginia on a three-day leave to be present for the birth of the family’s fourth child, scheduled for around 4 p.m. on August 9.

Baby Wyatt has three older sisters: Hayleigh (age 10), Eliza (age 7), and Natalie (age 2).

On that drive home, Rob says he prayed a short prayer asking God to allow him to be able to play a role in the delivery. His prayer was answered.

“I called 9-1-1 to tell them what was going on,” shared Rob. “They told me they would send an alert to the officers with the car description. I had my caution lights on and ran a red light.”

Nothing was going to stop the U.S. Navy Master at Arms from making sure his wife and child were okay.

Rob Millerbernd recalls pulling the car over to catch his new son just as baby boy Wyatt was making his entrance into the world at about 2:34 a.m.

Dad and baby Wyatt. WCBD photo

The umbilical cord was wrapped around Wyatt’s neck, so Rob did what he calls a “delicate dance” to unwrap the cord and ensure Wyatt was able to breathe.

After hearing his son’s cry, Rob continued the drive to East Cooper Medical Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Hospital security video shows the Millerbernd’s car pulling up to the hospital ER — just three minutes later at 2:37 am.

After Nikki and Wyatt were evaluated by the staff at East Cooper Medical Center, Rob cut Wyatt’s umbilical cord.

Rob and Nikki already are parents to three girls.

“Finally got my boy!” Rob said.

Wyatt weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now