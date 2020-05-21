Mississippi gov is pranked in shout-out to high school grads

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — This one slipped through the cracks.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves asked people to submit names of high school seniors so he could read them aloud on a webcast — a recognition for teenagers who are missing traditional graduation ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On a Facebook live session Saturday, Reeves started reading the names of graduates from Florence High School, his alma mater, when he came to one his staff now assumes someone submitted as a prank — “Harry Azcrac.” The 45-year-old Republican governor read it, paused briefly and kept going.
A video clip became the butt of jokes on Twitter, and the governor handled it with good humor.
“Harry’s submitter has a bright future as a Simpson’s writer!” Reeves tweeted, also noting that he would be back online reading more graduates’ names: “Maybe even Ben — the pride of the Dover family.”
Reeves spokeswoman Renae Eze said Wednesday that the governor’s staff spent hours grouping almost 10,000 individually submitted names by school. As for Harry Azcrac, she said: “We can probably say it’s not a real person.”
- Calls grow for Rocky Mount city officials to resign following audit
- Phase Two of reopening NC modified due to increasing number of positive COVID-19 tests, Gov. Cooper says
- Frequently Asked: How should I clean and store my face mask?
- 2 NC beaches ranked in top 5 of best in America
- NCDHHS keeps 2 types of COVID-19 test results separate, avoids data mishaps of other states
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now