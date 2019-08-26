GLASGOW, Scotland (WTVO) — 5-year-old Lucie’s mother took before and after photos of her return to school this week, and they’re hilarious.
Jillian Falconer took the photos on Monday, showing Lucie all neat and ready to go to school in the morning…and a complete disheveled mess in the afternoon!
Barrhead News says when Lucie’s mom asked what happened, Lucie told her she had just been playing with friends at school.
- Mom takes hilarious before-and-after photos of daughter’s first day of school
- Man’s pickup stolen while he was robbing store across the street, police say
- Police: 3-year-old boy starved to death; brother survived
- New app allows parents to track their child’s bus ride to and from school
- Raleigh cemetery could be resting spot for hundreds of unidentified slaves
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now