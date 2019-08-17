Babies Gypsy, Blaze and Nikki in a photo used with permission from Dannette Giltz.

STURGIS, S.D. (AP/WNCN) — A South Dakota woman who recently gave birth to triplets says she didn’t find out about her pregnancy until she went to the hospital with what she thought were kidney stones.

KOTA-TV reports Dannette Giltz, of Sturgis, gave birth to the healthy triplets last weekend.

Giltz says that despite having two other children, she did not know she was 34 weeks pregnant.

She says that when she started having pains, she thought it was from kidney stones, which she has had before.

“So, went to urgent care thinking I’m going to have to have surgery to break the stones up,” Glintz wrote on a Facebook page.

Doctors told her she was actually in labor — with multiple babies.

“Well, the doctor comes back in after doing a urine sample and said you’re pregnant….so they got the portable heart monitor they use and did an ultrasound and said there’s possible twins,” she wrote.

The triplets were born within four minutes. Each weighed about 4 pounds.

The babies’ names are Blaze, Gypsy and Nikki.

“That’s the story — I never felt movement, I never got morning sickness — nothing!” the new mom of three wrote.

With the unexpected addition of three children, the family now has a fundraising page set up on Facebook — to contribute click here.

