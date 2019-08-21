Moore County cat up for ‘Wackiest Pet Name of the Year’ award

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A local cat is in the running for the coveted “Wackiest Pet Name of the Year” award.

Jean Clawed Van Damme, of Carthage, made the final cut for the 2019 vote.

From now through Aug. 26, people can cast their vote for their choice for the wackiest pet name of the year.

There are 10 choices each for the dog and cat categories.

