More than 900 cars pay for each other’s meals at a Dairy Queen drive-thru

BRAINERD, MN. (WCCO/CBS) — Maybe it’s the holiday spirit, or it could be that we’re all looking for a reason to feel good.

Whatever the reason is, people going through the drive-thru at one Minnesota Dairy Queen decided to pay it forward.

It all started on Dec. 3 during the lunch hour with one person offering to pay the bill of the person behind them. Then, it just kept going and going and grew to more than 900 cars!

“We started asking and encouraging saying it’s been 5 cars, 15 cars, 30 cars and people getting excited. We closed Thursday night with money still on the board,” assistant manager Sandra Quam said.

The good deeds continued into the weekend. In all, people spent more than $10,000 to help make someone’s day.

That’s something to feel good about!