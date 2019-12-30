Top Videos of 2019: WWII Navy pilot dancing through holidays, 97th birthday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Stars and Stripes Honor Flight shared a video Monday of World War II Navy pilot Chuck on their Twitter page.

The organization said Chuck was “dancing his way through the holidays on the eve of his 97th birthday.”

He’s back, for the fourth year in a row! #WWII #Navy pilot Chuck is dancing his way through the holidays on the eve of his 97th birthday. #GoChuckGo #honorflight #Everydayisabonus pic.twitter.com/CoPWZCrt63 — Stars and Stripes Honor Flight (@SSHonorFlight) December 16, 2019

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now