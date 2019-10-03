Mother gives birth to baby girl on the side of a road in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A healthy baby girl came into the world on the side of a Virginia road Tuesday afternoon.

Inaya Humphrey was headed to the hospital with her mother-in-law, but the baby had other plans and made a grand entrance in a moving van on Tidewater Drive.

Humphrey said she felt contractions coming on fairly quickly.

“I felt her head and I saw her head come, so I sat up a little bit more,” Humphrey said. “She was out in like three minutes.”

Before she knew it, the baby was ready to make an entrance into the world as her mother-in-law drove frantically looking for a fire station.

Humprey’s mother-in-law, Vanessa Bell-Spence, dialed 911.

“I was like, ‘Wait. No, no, don’t.’ I’m driving, of course, and when I realize it, she’s here. I was like ‘Oh, I have to find a fire station.'”

Humphrey’s mother-in-law finally stopped at a McDonald’s nearby with the baby crying in the front seat. Paramedics arrived and took over. They quickly took the family to the place they were originally headed for: the hospital.

“She is amazing,” Bell-Spence said. “I didn’t have to help her to do anything, I was just there.”

Humphrey and her baby are healthy and are currently at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. She is now a mother of three and says this special delivery may be her last.

“She’s beautiful,” said Humphrey. “She looks just like her daddy.”

Special delivery…or more like roadside delivery. This Norfolk mother gave birth to a beautiful baby girl in a moving car on Tidewater Drive. The full story from this very strong mother at 4 & 5 on @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/CHmz3OFxwr — Laura Caso (@LauraReports) October 2, 2019

