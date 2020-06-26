Mountain lion found hiding in crawl space of California home

MONROVIA, Calif. (KTLA) – Wildlife officials captured a mountain lion Thursday morning that was hiding in the crawl space of a Southern California home.
The big cat was initially spotted near an intersection in Monrovia, a city at the foot of the Angeles National Forest. Aerial video from sister station KTLA showed agents looking into the crawl space of a nearby home about 7:15 a.m.
Officials eventually pulled the mountain lion, which had apparently been tranquilized, out from under the home shortly before 8 a.m. The animal was then loaded into a truck and driven out of the neighborhood.
The home was located about a block away from Monrovia High School.
The animal’s capture comes after a series of mountain lion sightings in the area over the past few days.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Police investigate multiple shootings overnight in Raleigh
- Defense secretary approves aerial, musical, and ceremonial showcase for ‘Salute to America 2020’ on July 4
- NC town won’t permit protests at county courthouse
- Gov. Cooper signs bill giving $350 bonuses to teachers
- Heroin seized after 2 men dead for more than a day found inside vehicle in Myrtle Beach