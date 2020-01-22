Mr. Peanut meets fiery death saving Wesley Snipes; funeral planned for Super Bowl

Live Now
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Mr. Peanut, the 104-year-old “spokesnut” for Planters is dead.

The passing of Mr. Peanut was made public through his Twitter account – which now says it is “The official Twitter of the Estate of Mr. Peanut (1916-2020) #RIPeanut

Mr. Peanut was killed while saving Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh after the Nutmobile goes off a cliff.

Mr. Peanuts’s death is all part of Planters Super Bowl ad campaign.

In addition to mourning Mr. Peanut during his funeral, Yahoo Finance says fans have several ways to celebrate his life, including:

  • Fans who spot the NUTmobile leading up to and on game day will receive a commemorative pin celebrating the nut’s life.
  • Mr. Peanut enthusiasts can show their family and friends how much the legume meant to them by sharing the black crying monocle and their favorite memory on social using #RIPeanut.
  • From January 24 – 27, fans can win commemorative packaging that takes inspiration from all the phases of MR. PEANUT and his classy style as it evolved through the years while supplies last*.

