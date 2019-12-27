1  of  2
Breaking News
Hazmat crews investigate in Durham after creek turns green Federal judge temporarily blocks NC’s voter ID law
Live Now
CBS 17 News at 6

Mrs. Clause delivers Christmas baby at hospital

Check This Out

by: WKBN

Posted: / Updated:

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – UMPC Horizon Hospital in Farrell, Pennsylvania announced a special delivery. 

According to the hospital’s Twitter page, Amanda and Randy Clause welcomed baby Lorenzo Luciano Clause on December 25 at 9:47 a.m.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss