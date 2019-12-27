Mrs. Clause delivers Christmas baby at hospital

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – UMPC Horizon Hospital in Farrell, Pennsylvania announced a special delivery.
According to the hospital’s Twitter page, Amanda and Randy Clause welcomed baby Lorenzo Luciano Clause on December 25 at 9:47 a.m.
