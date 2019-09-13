Myrtle Beach man charged with indecent exposure, assault at high school

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A 50-year-old Myrtle Beach man has been charged with indecent exposure and assault after an incident at St. James High School.

George Roland Ferrell is accused of exposing himself and repeatedly making vulgar remarks to a school employee, according to an incident report with the Horry County Police Department. He was charged on Tuesday with assault / assault and battery, second degree and indecent exposure.

The incident happened on Aug. 27 between noon and 2 p.m. when police say the victim reported Ferrell verbally assaulted her on the phone and then appeared on the school property where he continued to do the same, including exposing himself. Ferrell also grabbed the victim, according to the statement in the report.

Ferrell was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and released on $10,000 bond.

LATEST NEWS:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now