‘Nacho’ average burglar: Man breaks into Taco Bell, cooks, takes nap on floor

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CNN) – A Georgia man took a cue from both the Grinch and Goldilocks when he broke into a fast-food restaurant last month.

The man climbed through a drive-thru window at an Atlanta-area Taco Bell very early on Christmas morning.

He turned on the fryers and whipped himself up a meal before napping on the restaurant’s floor.

He woke up around three hours later and fled the store, but not before making off with a laptop and tablet.

Gwinnett County police are offering a reward for information on the brazen burglar.

