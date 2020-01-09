‘Nacho’ average burglar: Man breaks into Taco Bell, cooks, takes nap on floor

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CNN) – A Georgia man took a cue from both the Grinch and Goldilocks when he broke into a fast-food restaurant last month.
The man climbed through a drive-thru window at an Atlanta-area Taco Bell very early on Christmas morning.
He turned on the fryers and whipped himself up a meal before napping on the restaurant’s floor.
He woke up around three hours later and fled the store, but not before making off with a laptop and tablet.
Gwinnett County police are offering a reward for information on the brazen burglar.
Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- January 9: One More Day Of Cool And Dry Weather
- ‘It was touch and go’: 4-year-old girl suffers brain damage after contracting flu
- Man charged after 7-year-old girl killed in NC crash
- Victim speaks out after being sexually assaulted at gunpoint inside SC Domino’s
- Suspect stole large quantities of food from multiple restaurants in Murrells Inlet
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now