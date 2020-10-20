NASA ready to take sample from asteroid, bring it back to Earth

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NASA will attempt to make history Tuesday night by collecting a sample from an asteroid and returning it back to Earth.

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft launched from Earth in 2016 and arrived at an asteroid named “Bennu” in December 2018.

“When we got there in December of 2018, that’s when we started the phase of learning how to navigate around the asteroid and then after that, we had different phases to really understand where we would be able to potentially find the sample site,” said NASA engineer Nayi Castro.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft sits on its workstand August 20, 2016 while an engineer checks the protective covering in a servicing building atKennedy Space Center, Florida. The OSIRIS-REx is scheduled to launch aboard an Atlas 5 rocket September 8, 2016 on its mission to the asteroid Bennu. / AFP / AFP PHOTO / Bruce Weaver (Photo credit should read BRUCE WEAVER/AFP via Getty Images)

Castro said scientists found Bennu has a very rocky surface, which will make landing on it very difficult.

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will have three attempts.

“It’s really interesting because we’ve already had the two rehearsal. We brought the spacecraft within about 45 meters of the asteroid itself, but today, we’re actually going to continuing down so we can actually touch the robotic arm to collect a sample,” Castro said.

NASA scientists say the sample from the carbon-rich asteroid could unlock the secrets of our solar system.

“We know that’s part of the building blocks for life,” Castro said. “It’s also a bit of a mini-time capsule because asteroids are actually pristine samples of the creation of Earth and objects around us, so it will be really interesting to have a building block right here on Earth to be able to sample and analyze by scientists globally.”

According to NASA, Bennu could threaten Earth in the late 2100s with a 1:2,700 chance of impact.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL – SEPTEMBER 8: In this handout photo provided by NASA, the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft lifts off on from Space Launch Complex 41 on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. OSIRIS-REx will be the first U.S. mission to sample an asteroid, retrieve at least two ounces of surface material and return it to Earth for study. The asteroid, Bennu, may hold clues to the origin of the solar system and the source of water and organic molecules found on Earth. (Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images)

The mission will help scientists learn more about protecting ourselves if necessary.

The spacecraft will descend to the boulder-strewn surface of Bennu to a site called “Nightingale,” where the spacecraft’s robotic sampling arm will attempt to snag a sample.

“We’re going to deploy our sampling arm and actually fire a nitrogen gas bottle onto the surface to collect the dust that gets dispersed when we do that,” Castro said.

If the mission goes successfully, NASA said the spacecraft will depart in 2021 and bring it back to Earth on Sept. 24, 2023.

NASA said there are more than a million known asteroids in our solar system, but Bennu is an ideal candidate for closer study because of its size, composition and proximity to Earth.

NASA-TV will begin live coverage at 5 p.m. EDT.

The “Touch-And-Go” maneuver is scheduled for around 6:12 p.m.