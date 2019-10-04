National Taco Day: Where to get cheap (or free!) tacos

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s National Taco Day! Whether you treat today as a holiday or not, there are deals to be had for taco fans.

According to NationalTacoDay.com, Americans ate nearly five billion tacos last year. Clearly, the delicious tortillas stuffed with yummy fillings deserve their own national day.

Restaurants including On the Border, QDOBA, Tijuana Flats, Chronic Tacos, Long John Silver’s, Chuy’s and Taco Bell are all offering deals for the special day.

On the Border is featuring all-you-can-eat tacos starting at $8.99.

QDOBA is giving rewards members double points on whatever they order on National Taco Day. Points can then be used for free food.

Tijuana Flats is offering a two taco deal that includes chips and a drink for $5.99. For $2 more you can upgrade your beverage to a beer. This deal runs Friday-Sunday.

Chronic Tacos will give you a free taco between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday if you use the special code word (Taco Life) when you order.

Long John Silver’s will give you a free taco of your choice — grilled shrimp, grilled salmon or wild Alaska pollock — with any purchase.

If you’re a crispy beef taco fan then you’re in luck if you go to Chuy’s where they’re offering $1 crispy beef tacos when you buy an entree. There’s a limit of two tacos per person. If you dress up as a taco you earn a free entrée, redeemable the same day.

Taco Bell is letting guests give the gift of tacos to their friends and family with a four taco box for $5. The box includes two crunchy tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos.

We hope you have a delicious National Taco Day!

