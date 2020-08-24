NC Bacon Festival called off due to COVID-19 restrictions and phase 3 uncertainty

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The third annual N.C. Bacon Festival planned for October has been called off due to COVID-19 restrictions in the state, this year would have been the third year the event was held in Rocky Point.

The cancellation was announced on Sunday via Facebook.

“The NC Bacon Festival is sad to announce that this year’s 2020 NC Bacon Festival is canceled. We have tried everything to make it happen this year, but we cannot operate under phase two, and do not foresee phase three allowing large gatherings, such as festivals, to operate. We have limited information on what phase three entails and can not effectively plan without the specific details,” according to the event page.

Despite the cancellation, organizers say they are planning for next year’s festival already. Rocky Point is located in southern Pender County.

“We have already started planning for next year’s festival and look forward to an AMAZING 2021 NC Bacon Festival,” the post concludes.

