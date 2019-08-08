NC business applauds shoplifter for doing the right thing

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – A local gift shop is commending an unlikely character for taking the high road.

Mia’s Marketplace in Surf City posted a letter on their Facebook page Wednesday from a self- proclaimed shoplifter.

In the handwritten letter, the writer admits that they were “goofing off and being bad” in the store last week and took something that didn’t belong to them.

“When I got home, I felt really bad. I’m sorry that I did that,” the shoplifter notes. “I really felt bad! So I’m bringing it back to you.”

Enclosed was the piece in question – a pink charm strung on a delicate gold chain.

The owner of Mia’s Marketplace says they were moved by the act and sincerely appreciated the honesty.

“Each time someone steals from a store, especially a small Mom ‘n Pop store, it is literally like taking money from my purse, or breaking into my home and burglarizing it. It is THEFT, no matter how small and it affects me and my family, my employees, and ultimately your family when you shop with us, as prices sometimes increase to account for loss,” the post from the store says.

