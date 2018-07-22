NC Highway Patrol needs votes for 'Best Looking Cruiser' in the country

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Troopers want everyone to "like" their picture on Facebook and "share" it so friends and family can show their support as well. WBTV photo via North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol wants your help to be voted as the best looking cruiser in the country.

The American Association of State Troopers has kicked off the 2018 “Best Looking Cruiser Contest” and the N.C. State Highway Patrol will be represented this year with a 2018 Dodge Charger.

Troopers need everyone to "like" their picture on Facebook and "share" it so friends and family can show their support as well.

Only "likes" will count as votes and voting ends on Wednesday at 5 p.m., so vote now.

According to Highway Patrol, as a tribute to fallen Trooper Samuel Bullard, who was stationed in Surry County at the time of his death, troopers chose Pilot Mountain State Park as the backdrop for the photograph.

Troopers say Pilot Mountain, known for its dome-shaped mountain peak, is an iconic image for the state of North Carolina.

"Its unique beauty only enhances the great looking patrol vehicle of the SHP," the Highway Patrol website reads.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is among more than 40 states participating in the contest.

