NC homeowner drives car through garage and dining room, ends up in kitchen

A homeowner accidentally drove their car through their home in Huntersville (Huntersville Fire Department via Twitter)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials say a homeowner drove his car through several rooms in his Huntersville home, before the car ended up in the kitchen Thursday evening.

According to Huntersville Fire Department, the incident happened on Cinder Lane in the Tanners Creek neighborhood.

Officials say the homeowner accelerated through the garage, the dining room and came to rest in the kitchen.

Fortunately, officials say, there were no injuries and no transports by MEDIC.

Huntersville Fire said the scene was turned over to police.

