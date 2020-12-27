NC man finds wrapped gift on side of road, goes to social media to find owner

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is trying to get someone’s missing gift back to them.

He found the perfectly wrapped gift in the middle of U.S. 64 while on his route as a tow truck driver.

He’s had no luck connecting with the person who bought it or was supposed to receive it. Now he’s hoping you can help him reunite it with one of them.

“It’s about the box. It’s about Christmas. It’s about the gift that somebody spent an awful lot of time getting it or making it,” said Scott Gill, who found the mystery present.

On Tuesday, Gill was driving his semi-truck down Highway 64 in Lexington when he saw something in the road.

“At first I thought it was trash,” Gill said.

As he got closer, he realized it was a perfectly wrapped box draped in Christmas wrapping paper.

He said he felt bad someone put in the effort to get the gift, but no one would receive it. So he used the only clues he had to try and find the person it belonged to.

“It’s got a tag on it here (that’s says) ‘to so-and-so from so-and-so. I said ‘well, we got to see what we can do to get this box to its rightful owner,’” Gill explained.

With only the first names of the giver and the intended recipient, he and his wife created a social media post hoping someone would recognize the red box.

“The great thing about social media is most likely, sooner or later, somebody is going to come up and see one of those posts,” he said.

It’s been days, and no one has come forward claiming the box.

For now, it’s still wrapped until someone comes along to claim it.

Gill said if too much time passes, he will open the box and donate the gift to a local children’s home or homeless shelter, depending on what’s inside.

If you think this is your gift just head over to Facebook and message Debbie Miller Gill.