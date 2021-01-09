NC police officer helps save 10-year-old girl’s life during medical emergency

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – An officer with the Wilmington Police Department is being credited with helping save the life of a 10-year-old girl who was having a medical emergency.

According to a news release, police responded to Spring Avenue on Monday after receiving a call about a child in cardiac arrest.

“Officer (Matthew) Mizrahi was nearby and began performing CPR on the 10-year-old girl 90 seconds after being dispatched,” the release stated.

Paramedics arrived two minutes later and were able to regain a pulse on the girl.

She was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where she continues her recovery as of Friday.

“Paramedics credit Officer Mizrahi’s quick action with saving the young lady’s life,” the release said.

