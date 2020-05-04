NC veteran uses stimulus money to adopt shelter pets, help them find new homes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina Korean War veteran has used his stimulus check funds to help the greater good of pets!
When Ralph F. woke up on April 29 with $1,200 in his bank account, he said he wanted to put it to use to help shelter dogs.
“Ralph pulled up out front of Brother Wolf and told me that he wanted to use his stimulus check
to help harder-to-adopt dogs find their forever homes,” said Leah Craig Fieser, Executive
Director of Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville. “What a wonderful thing to hear at
9 a.m.! We got to work putting together a plan to help our long-stay and/or medically challenged
dogs find adoptive homes.”
Ralph and Fieser decided to split up the funds among six special dogs.
the agency, Brother Wolf has waived adoption fees for each of the six dogs, and, thanks to Ralph, these dogs’ adopters will get a $200.00 dollar custom care package from Chewy.com.
The care package will be tailored to fit the specific needs of each dog and to set the dog up for success in their new home.
“What a wonderful way to incentivize adoption, especially right now as Americans are facing
financial hardships,” said Fieser. “Our goal is to find a loving home for each animal in our care. This
is a creative way to highlight certain special needs dogs and help get them into homes. We’re
so grateful to Ralph’s generosity in using his stimulus check to help animals in need.”
Officials said in a release that one of the six dogs was adopted two days after Ralph’s visit.
