It appears that summer vacations weren’t all the rage this year.
With safety concerns and economic challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 3/4 of Americans didn’t travel.
That’s according to a survey from personal finance website ValuePenguin that says 72% of those surveyed said they didn’t take a summer vacation this year.
Those who did go on vacation mostly chose to hit the road instead of the sky.
There were also less stay-cations than normal this year.
44% of those surveyed didn’t use any of their paid time off over the summer.
When asked why, they said they were concerned about furloughs or layoffs.
Some also felt guilty asking for time off since they’re working from home.
- Does a face mask protect me, or just the people around me?
- Cooper warns COVID-19 ‘just as contagious and deadly on a holiday’ as state moves into Phase 2.5 ahead of Labor Day weekend
- 3 arrested after Cleveland police officer shot dead
- How casting agents are looking locally for ‘Outer Banks’ season 2
- Nearly 3/4 of Americans who responded to survey say they didn’t take a summer vacation this year
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now