New Hampshire police want local rappers to stop bringing their horses down Old Town Road

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Marlborough Police Department @marlboroughpd

MARLBOROUGH, N.H. (WNCN) - The Marlborough Police Department in New Hampshire is attempting to stop local rappers from bringing their horses to Old Town Road.

Since the popular song from Lil Nas X was released people have been bringing their horses to Old Town Road to create their own music video.

The Marlborough Police Department sent out a Facebook message on Sunday saying:

This quiet neighborhood off Troy Road is not a suitable filming location for your amateur rap videos. For our older followers, please disregard this pop culture reference and continue your equestrian activities as usual.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now