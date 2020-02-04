New Jersey police K-9 finds child missing more than 10 hours

MAYWOOD, N.J. (WNCN) — A police K-9 in New Jersey is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a child that went missing for more than 10 hours.

Maywood police say on Feb. 3, around 11:50 p.m., their K-9 unit was requested to assist in finding a missing child who hadn’t been seen in over 10 hours. A search intensified when authorities found out that the child was possibly injured from a fall.

That’s when police called on a 3-year-old Bloodhound named Remi to assist in locating the child.

Remi was given a jacket the child had worn earlier in the day to acquire a scent. Police say she led officers through several city and residential blocks before she went into a thick brush area where the child was then located.

The child was found suffering from the weather’s elements. Police did not say what the temperature was at the time of the child being found.

Police say the child was cared for and reunited with family.