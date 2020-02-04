New Jersey police K-9 finds child missing more than 10 hours

MAYWOOD, N.J. (WNCN) — A police K-9 in New Jersey is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a child that went missing for more than 10 hours.
Maywood police say on Feb. 3, around 11:50 p.m., their K-9 unit was requested to assist in finding a missing child who hadn’t been seen in over 10 hours. A search intensified when authorities found out that the child was possibly injured from a fall.
That’s when police called on a 3-year-old Bloodhound named Remi to assist in locating the child.
Remi was given a jacket the child had worn earlier in the day to acquire a scent. Police say she led officers through several city and residential blocks before she went into a thick brush area where the child was then located.
The child was found suffering from the weather’s elements. Police did not say what the temperature was at the time of the child being found.
Police say the child was cared for and reunited with family.
- Gas leak causing traffic woes at Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary Parkway
- Raleigh Magazine ranks top bars in the city
- ‘The Office’ co-star ‘Kevin Malone’ to throw out 1st pitch at Fayetteville Woodpeckers game
- An 8-year-old boy paid off the lunch debt for his entire school by selling key chains
- NCDOT secretary announces retirement, Gov. Cooper names replacement
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now