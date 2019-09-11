New Mexico Fire & Rescue debuts ‘Freddie’ the talking fire truck

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – October is Fire Prevention Month.

Grants Fire and Rescue posted a video Tuesday welcoming “Freddie the Fire Truck” to the family. The new talking toy truck replaced the department’s older version, which they retired after 30 years.

Firefighters take Freddie to different schools throughout the year for their fire prevention program.

LT. Maes welcoming Freddie to our station! We are also giving you a sneak peak at what’s to come in our Fire Prevention Program! Posted by Grants Fire and Rescue on Tuesday, September 10, 2019

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now