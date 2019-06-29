NFL cornerback Josh Norman donates $18,000 to migrant aid facility

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 03: Cornerback Josh Norman #24 of the Washington Redskins picks off a pass from quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles (not pictured) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 3, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The conditions of migrant children and families detained at the U.S. Mexico border has captured the attention of Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman. He took action this week by donating $18,000 to a facility that provides aid to migrants.

Sister Norma Seni Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, oversees the Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas. She tweeted a picture of the NFL player surrounded by young children with the big donation in hand.

“Kudos to Josh Norman with the Washington Redskins for visiting the humanitarian respite center/McAllen today & contributing to our response to restore human dignity. @J_No24 @Redskins,” wrote Pimentel.

This marks Norman’s second visit to the Respite Center, which welcomed thousands of immigrants over the past several weeks, CBS affiliate KGBT reported. The center provides a place for refugees to rest and receive medicine as well as other supplies.

“I encourage everyone who is watching or paying attention, if you can get out here, do get out here for yourself,” Norman told KGBT. “It’s not something we kid around with. This is people’s lives.”

In 2018, Norman’s foundation, Starz24, raised nearly $100,000 in outreach programs, the Washington Post reported.

“You never know who you’re touching but one thing you do know is, you’ve helped that person out in life, one time, out of however many years they’ve been living,” Norman told the Post. “And that right there is what it’s all about.”

