NEW JERSEY (WNCN) – New Jersey governor Phil Murphy changed a 1935 official order today.

Adapted on June 27, 1935, the official third state of the United States declared the American Goldfinch as its official State Bird.

But no more, Murphy declared Friday.

On Twitter, Gov. Murphy said it was important that the state truly have a symbol that reflects what New Jersey’s culture values.

“New Jersey drivers are famous for their skills, enthusiasm, and expressive hand gestures,” he wrote. “Now, therefore, I, Phillip D. Murphy, Governor of the State of New Jersey, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and by the Statues of this State, do hereby order and direct the following…”

The State Bird is hereby changed from the American Goldfinch to the Middle Finger. It shall be the duty of every person or entity in this State or doing business in this State and of the members of the governing body and every official, employee, or agent of every political subdivision in this State and of each member of all other governmental bodies, agencies, and authorities in this State of any nature whatsoever, to cooperate fully in all matters concerning this order.

But most importantly?

3. HAPPY APRIL FOOLS.