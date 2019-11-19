‘Nonpartisan Uno’ deck promises to keep families away from politics during Thanksgiving

(CNN) – A new Uno deck aims to keep Thanksgiving dinner politics-free.

Mattel’s limited-edition “nonpartisan Uno deck” removes the classic red and blue cards, which could be seen as politically-charged.

They were replaced with more politically-neutral colors of orange and purple. The packaging is purple as well.

The new deck also introduces a new veto card that reads “No politics.”

When a family member breaks the “No politics” rule — just veto them.

And if that doesn’t work, you can still make them draw four.

The Uno nonpartisan decks can be found at Walmart stores with a price tag of $5.99.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now