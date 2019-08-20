North Carolina ranks 33rd among friendliest states

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Here in North Carolina, you get a melting pot of people from all over the country who understand the concept of “southern hospitality.”

A new ranking from travel website Big 7 Travel places the Tar Heel State at No. 33 on the list of friendliest states.

The website asked its social media audience of 1.5 million people, “what are the friendliest states in America?”

While New York and New Jersey – ranking No. 50 and No. 46, respectively – may not surprise people, does it surprise some that North Carolina isn’t lower or higher on the list?

The site says, “Generally, locals of North Carolina are good-mannered, eager to help and friendly to both other locals and visitors alike. People will say ‘hi’ just about anywhere: Walmart, the parking lot or even when stopped at a red light. The state is a melting pot of people from all over the country, which is a highlight.”

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now