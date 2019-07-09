North Dakota family takes horse and buggy to Dairy Queen drive-thru

KILLDEER, N.D. (WNCN) – A North Dakota family decided to take a little bit of a different trip to Dairy Queen on the Fourth of July.
Dairy Queen posted a photo on Facebook showing the family of four waiting patiently in the drive-thru using a horse and buggy.
Killdeer is located in Dunn County, northwest of Bismark on the western side of the state.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office shared the Facebook post saying ” Only in ND! Hopefully they buckled up after! 😆”
Killdeer has a population of 710, according to the 2010 Census.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Raleigh police investigating after person shot walks into hospital
- UNC to return to old home at Carmichael for 1 game
- ICE raids targeting thousands of undocumented migrants will reportedly begin this weekend
- Triangle Town Center up for auction
- Couple throws “MAGA” wedding, paying tribute to President Trump