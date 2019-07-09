North Dakota family takes horse and buggy to Dairy Queen drive-thru

Breaking News
KILLDEER, N.D. (WNCN) – A North Dakota family decided to take a little bit of a different trip to Dairy Queen on the Fourth of July.

Dairy Queen posted a photo on Facebook showing the family of four waiting patiently in the drive-thru using a horse and buggy.

Killdeer is located in Dunn County, northwest of Bismark on the western side of the state.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office shared the Facebook post saying ” Only in ND! Hopefully they buckled up after! 😆”

Killdeer has a population of 710, according to the 2010 Census.

