TEXAS (KTVT) – Netflix just released a docu-series on the Navarro College cheer squad.
- North Texas’ Navarro College Getting National Attention For ‘Cheer’
- Sheriff: NC mom confesses to causing fractures to infant’s ribs, arm because of crying
- Maryland officer accused of fatally shooting handcuffed man linked to other deadly incident in 2011
- Verizon experiencing outage across most of North Carolina
- ECU trustees who tried to influence student election send apology letter
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now