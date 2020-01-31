Live Now
CBS 17 Noon News

North Texas’ Navarro College Getting National Attention For ‘Cheer’

Check This Out

by: KTVT

Posted: / Updated:

TEXAS (KTVT) – Netflix just released a docu-series on the Navarro College cheer squad.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More NC State
More Duke
More UNC
More Carolina Hurricanes
More Carolina Panthers

Trending Stories

Don't Miss