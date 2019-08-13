Now Hiring: ‘Canine critic’ sought to review pet-friendly hotels around the world

Breaking News
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Here and there we’ll let you know of certain “dream jobs” or other fun opportunities that are out there for you.

Some of those jobs include Nutella taster, paid yacht tester, puppy player, and a whole lot more.

But what about dream jobs for your pets?

If you’re a fellow dog owner, we’ve got quite the opportunity for your canine friend.

Hotels.com is looking for its next “canine critic” to trot around the globe reviewing pet-friendly hotels.

Of course, the owner can come along too!

The best canine candidate will get 10 vouchers for use at dog-friendly hotels, each worth up to $200.

The dog critic (and technically the owner, too) would be providing information for traveling pet owners looking for hotels, found in the “Best For Pets” category of Hotels.com.

To enter, all you have to do is upload a pic of your pup and tag @hotelsdotcom in the caption or the picture, as well as use the hashtag #CanineCritic.

Entrants must also follow @hotelsdotcom to be considered.

All submissions are due by 4 p.m. PST on Sunday, Aug. 25.

All dog owners must be at least 18-years-old.

Winners will be notified via private IG message by Sept. 18.

> Click here to learn more. (opens in a new tab)”>>> Click here to learn more.

