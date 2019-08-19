Ohio boy donates all $15,000 in fair winnings to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A boy in Huron County donated all his winnings from a local fair to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
According to a Facebook post by Western Reserve Schools, 7th grader Diesel Pippert won $15,000 in livestock premiums during the Huron County fair.
Diesel then did something that has some people calling him a hero.
He donated every bit of his winnings to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“His donation of $15,000 will help to find cures for young children and save lives,” the Facebook post reads.
