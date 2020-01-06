Ohio couple married for 64 years dies holding hands

WOOSTER, OH (WNCN) — After more than 64 years of marriage, Bill and Nancy Schafrath died within five hours of each other on Christmas Eve, holding hands until the end, according to the Wooster Daily Record in Wooster, Ohio.

Bill Schafrath, 88, died at around 7 a.m., and his wife Nancy, 85, died at around 11 a.m., all while holding hands at Brookdale Senior Living in Wooster, where the couple had lived for the past year.

“It’s almost like they decided that if one went, the other would go, too,” their nephew, John Moritz, told the Daily Record. “Somehow they knew.”

Bill served in Korea in the Army from 1951-1953 and a member of the Knights of Columbus, Wooster Elks, the Massillon Moose Lodge and American Legion Post 68 of Wooster.

Nancy was a teller at Wayne Savings Community Bank and worked her way up to vice president and manager of the bank’s Cleveland Road Branch. She was a member of the Quota club, Friends and Neighbors of Every Women’s House and a volunteer for Friendtique and People to People Ministries.

