Old Bay releasing limited edition hot sauce

(CNN Newsource) – Fans of Old Bay seasoning will be happy to know they can now get the same flavor in a sauce!

The company that makes Old Bay, McCormick, is selling a limited edition of Old Bay spice blend hot sauce.

A 10-ounce bottle of the hot sauce will have a suggested retail price of $3.49. The Old Bay hot sauce will hit stores in about a month.

Can’t wait that long? It’s available on McCormick’s website now.

And if you’re really a fan, you can buy yourself an Old Bay-scented candle while you’re at it.