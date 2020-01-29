Old Bay releasing limited edition hot sauce

(CNN Newsource) – Fans of Old Bay seasoning will be happy to know they can now get the same flavor in a sauce!
The company that makes Old Bay, McCormick, is selling a limited edition of Old Bay spice blend hot sauce.
A 10-ounce bottle of the hot sauce will have a suggested retail price of $3.49. The Old Bay hot sauce will hit stores in about a month.
Can’t wait that long? It’s available on McCormick’s website now.
And if you’re really a fan, you can buy yourself an Old Bay-scented candle while you’re at it.
