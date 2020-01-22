One of the owners of a dog food company is eating only dog food for 30 days…

Mitch Felderhoff, one of the owners of Muenster Milling Co., is eating only dog food for 30 days (Photo: Muenster Milling Co. via YouTube)

MUENSTER, Texas (WNCN) — A Texas man is a little more than halfway through 30 days of eating nothing but dog food and treats, according to Sherman, Texas, CBS affiliate KXII.

The man, Mitch Felderhoff, is one of the owners of Muenster Milling Co., a Texas-based company that makes dog food and treats, horse food, chicken food, and other animal feed products.

“People wanna know where they’re getting their dog food, where the ingredients come from, and what better way to show people that we trust what we’re doing than to eat it our selves?” Felderhoff said in one of his YouTube videos highlighting his 30-day quest.

Felderhoff started the challenge at the beginning of January and has lost 20 pounds so far, according to KXII.

Felderhoff’s brother, Chad Felderhoff, came up with the idea and is the chef, KXII reports.

“I’m glad I’m not the one, I still participate every once in a while, just to show people that I’m not scared and I trust the food as well,” Chad Felderhoff told our affiliate.

You can follow Mitch’s journey on the company’s YouTube page.

