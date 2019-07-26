Over 75,000 people sign petition to move Halloween, will be sent to President Trump

(WTNH) — The Halloween & Costume Association has created an online petition on Change.org to change the date of Halloween permanently to the last Saturday in October.

The petition was started in 2018 and has started to re-gain traction circulating online. Once the goal of 75,000 signatures have been collected, which it did on Friday afternoon, the petition will be sent to President Trump for consideration.

“It’s time for a safer, longer, stress-free celebration!” states the petition. It also includes statistics about Halloween-related injuries, safety and parental worries.

An act creating “Trick or Treat Day”, which would re-name the holiday known as Halloween and observe it on the last Saturday of October, was also proposed in Connecticut in February of 2018. There has been no update on the progress of this act at this time.

