PACKAGE DEAL: Goose and mini-horse looking for a home

If you want to adopt a miniature horse, you’ll also need to adopt his best friend, a goose.

Lots of animals want homes and they’ll do just about anything to get one.

“Waffles is a six and half-year-old miniature horse,” said Linda Reider, Bucks County SPCA.

He’s small — his personality isn’t.

“Well this is a peppery little guy!,” Reider said.

He loves grass, carrots and there’s one other thing that he loves.

“If you want to adopt Waffles, you have to adopt Hemingway. And if you want to adopt Hemingway, you have to adopt Waffles.

A mini horse and farm goose are buddies. A package deal. Two peas in a pod, that go way back.

“These animals were removed under warrant from a farm. The conditions were not good,” said Reider.

Perhaps that bonded them.

When Waffles was sick — “There was Hemingway, standing with his hand and neck, comforting Waffles.”

Hemingway is also protective.

“When we go to give medicines or injections, Hemingway would get in between and say, I’m sorry, that’s my buddy the horse, he doesn’t want a shot today!!”

If you are interested in taking Waffles and Hemingway, adoption info is available on the Bucks County SPCA’s website.

