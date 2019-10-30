Parents decorate son’s grave with skeleton rising from ground; cemetery takes it down

FRANCESTOWN, N.H. (WBZ/CNN) – A New Hampshire family’s Halloween display did not amuse the people in charge of the cemetery.

Rob and Christina Wohle lost their 18-year-old son Cole three years ago. They wanted to honor his dark sense of humor with a display on his grave.

“We were just trying to do something to honor our son’s sense of humor,” Rob Whole said.

Cole had a fatal heart attack shortly after a rodeo event.

His family described him as a big kid with an even bigger sense of humor.

“He’s not here with us anymore, but his humor was big and it can live beyond the grave,” Christina Whole said. “And it could brighten people’s lives, just kind of walking by and seeing and chuckling. Cole would have loved that.”

The display featured a skeleton appearing to rise out of the ground in front of the headstone – arms, legs and a skull with a cowboy hat on top.

