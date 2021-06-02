Pennsylvania senior completes 13 years of perfect attendance

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On June 4, Taylor Myers will graduate high school. With that, she will officially close the book on 13 years of never missing a day of school.

Exactly how many days do you spend in the classroom from K-12th grade? 2,340 days, to be exact.

Taylor’s perfect attendance isn’t the only thing special about her. She is also her class salutatorian, finishing second in her graduating class.

“This is one of my biggest accomplishments and it definitely was my drive for success,” Myers said when asked about how her perfect attendance defines her. “I always wanted to be here, I always wanted to learn.”

A photo of Taylor Myers when she was younger

There was one close call along the way. When Taylor was in the seventh grade, she got sick in school, and the nurse called her father to come pick her up. Upon arrival, she was in tears in the office, begging to not have to leave and lose her perfect attendance.

She prevailed, and her path to perfection continued. By the time she reached high school, Taylor realized she was on her way to perfection and began to challenge herself.

Her dedication did not go unnoticed.

“I just think it shows the commitment that she’s willing to put forth in anything that she does,” J.R. Holenchik, the principal of West Branch High School said/

In the fall, Taylor will be off to Penn State Altoona, where she will study nursing and play on the volleyball team.







“There’s nothing that she can’t do. I can’t imagine that there’s something out there that she wouldn’t go and tackle,” Holenchik said.

In a year unlike any other, she was still perfect. Being forced to learn remotely due to COVID-19, she kept her camera on, and still never missed a class.

“Even on senior skip day, we were online that day. I was the only one in all of my zoom classes, had my camera on having a good time with my teachers,” Myers said.