PHOTOS: ‘Golden Girls’ house sells for $4 million

BRENTWOOD, Calif. – The iconic “Golden Girls” house has sold for roughly $4 million, according to Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
The Brentwood, California house ended up selling for more than $1 million over the asking price. The home was made famous in outdoor shots for the sitcom, which starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.
The 2,901 square-foot, 4-bedroom home was listed at $2,999,000. The house served as the facade of the home the four women shared in Miami.
Listing agent Rachelle Rosten said 20 people put down offers, prompting a bidding war between nine people.
“The Golden Girls” aired from 1985 to 1992 and aired 180 episodes across seven seasons. Of the four lead actresses, only 98 year-old Betty White is still living.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Family of NC dad of 6 plead for his safe return 2 weeks after disappearance
- NC neighborhood goes entire week without mail delivery
- AMC, Regal to reopen movie theaters – but not in North Carolina
- Oklahoma superintendent was ‘in every classroom’ before COVID-19 diagnosis
- Parents want answers after police handcuff 15-year-old daughter for 25 minutes, then release her
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now