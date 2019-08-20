PHOTOS: Massive gator shuts down road in Wilmington

A massive alligator was caught on camera taking a stroll near a busy Wilmington overpass Tuesday morning. (Source: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A massive alligator was caught on camera taking a stroll near a busy Wilmington overpass Tuesday morning.

In a Twitter post, the Wilmington Police Department said the gator was spotted near McRae Street and Cornelius Harnett Drive just under the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway overpass.

In one of the pictures, the gator can be seen taking a break in the shade from the overpass which is beside Bradley Creek.

Police temporarily closed McRae Street until the gator managed to lumber back into the creek.

The roadway is now open.

