‘Pickle of the Month Club’ offers pickles for every palate sent straight to your door

One company is looking to turn your pickle obsession into a pickle subscription with their Pickle of the Month Club.

Mouth offers a number of subscription services, including one that will send you a new kind of pickle every month.

For example, Mouth’s Pickle of the Month Club could land you with some garlicky, dilly Kirbys with a hint of sweetness, plump pickled tomatoes great for martinis and your classic bread and butter pickle chips ideal for sandwiches.

A prepaid year’s subscription averages out to $47.75 a month or pay as you go with the $60 a month subscription.

If pickles aren’t your style, they also offer monthly clubs for cookies, jerky, snacks and a “Best of Mouth” box for adventurous palates.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now