Pillsbury releases new cookie dough stuffed with Lucky Charms marshmallows

(WJW) — Could it get any more magically delicious than this?

Pillsbury just released cookie dough — filled with Lucky Charms marshmallows!

People reports they are available at Walmart for $2.50 and are only available in stores.

Each package makes 12 cookies.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now