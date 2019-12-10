Pillsbury releases new cookie dough stuffed with Lucky Charms marshmallows

(WJW) — Could it get any more magically delicious than this?
Pillsbury just released cookie dough — filled with Lucky Charms marshmallows!
People reports they are available at Walmart for $2.50 and are only available in stores.
Each package makes 12 cookies.
- School bus evacuated after one student has on too much Axe body spray
- 6 killed in New Jersey gunbattle, including police officer
- Dive team helps search for evidence in Nashville home invasion homicide
- 19-year-old arrested in Roanoke Rapids after police find backpack with edible marijuana products in car
- NC truck driver caught with $3 million hidden in barrels of raw meat
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now