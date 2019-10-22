Pizza Hut introduces plant-based ‘Incogmeato’ topping, environmentally-friendly round box

NEW YORK (CNN) — Kellogg’s is partnering with Pizza Hut to introduce a plant-based pizza option.

The “Incogmeato” plant-based protein will top a veggie garden specialty pizza.

It’s getting rolled out in Phoenix, Arizona, first as a test starting Wednesday.

It’ll sell for $10 in an environmentally-friendly round box.

That design uses less packaging than the traditional square box.

